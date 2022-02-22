Indian pacers are doing a commendable job under pressure, says Sunil Gavaskar

Bengaluru, Feb 22 (IANS) Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has praised the Indian pace bowlers, saying they have done a fine job of holding onto their nerves under tremendous pressure in the T20I series against the West Indies.



The former India captain showered praises on young Deepak Chahar for his ability to swing the ball both ways.



"He is a terrific swing bowler. He has that extra pace as well. He isn't express but he gets the ball to move at a decent pace which makes it difficult for a batsman. And he has got both the in-swinger and the out-swinger without a noticeable change in action which makes it difficult. So, when you have someone like him and have Bhuvneshwar Kumar on the bench after two fine performances in the series, India are blessed as far as riches in bowling are concerned," Gavaskar said.



Gavaskar said that India have bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah who can walk into any team. Bumrah was not in action for the West Indies series, but he will return for the Sri Lanka series. The Indian vice-captain will be joined by Siraj, Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Avesh Khan to lead India's bowling attack.



"There is Bumrah. Don't forget him. He will walk into any team in the world, not just the India team, any team. Then you have Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami...spoiled for choices," he added.



