Indian non-life insurers close Jan with Rs 21,390 Cr premium

Chennai, Feb 7 (IANS) India's non-life insurance industry closed last month with a gross premium of Rs 21,390.32 crore, said the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).



According to IRDAI, the general insurance sector earned a total premium of Rs 21,390.32 crore last month, up from Rs 18,611.31 crore earned during January 2021.



Within the industry, the specialised insurers (Agricultural Insurance Company and ECGC) earned Rs 2,760.97 crore (Rs 884.28 crore in Jan 2021) and the five stand alone health insurers logged Rs 2,019.11 crore (Rs 1,481.42 crore).



On the other hand, the 24 general insurers licensed to transact all kinds of non-life insurance business booked a premium of Rs 16,610.23 in January 2022, up from Rs 16,245.62 earned during January 2021.



--IANS

vj/dpb







