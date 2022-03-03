Indian nationals evacuated from Ukraine bring pet dogs

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) As the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia is escalating, the evacuated Indian nationals are bringing their pet friends as well to India.



An Indian student Tanuja Patel, who reached the Indira Gandhi International airport on Thursday morning through a special flight from war-torn Ukraine brought her pet dog with her. Talking to the media, Patel said she brought her dog 'Sindu' in a car towards the border area of Ukraine.



"Initially the Ukrainian authorities didn't allow me to bring my pet but when I asked them to give in writing that pets can't be allowed to travel, they finally gave permission," she said when asked about travelling with her dog in a special flight.



She clarified that her dog has been brought with government approval and no special formalities were required for 'Sindu'. Patel hails from Madhya Pradesh.



In another incident, an Indian national Gautam, who was rescued from Ukraine's capital Kyiv arrived at the Hindon airbase along with his cat on Thursday. Another evacuee Zahid also brought his friend's dog along with him from Ukraine.



Earlier, the Government of India on Tuesday issued a notice facilitating a one-time relaxation measure for bringing back pet dogs and cats along with stranded Indians who are being evacuated from war-torn Ukraine.



The step has been taken by the Indian government after an appeal from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) to allow Indian evacuees to take their pets in the flights.



