Indian Army gifts 1 lakh Covid vaccine doses to Nepali Army

Guwahati, Feb 24 (IANS) The Indian Army on Thursday donated 1,00,000 doses of made in India Covid vaccine to Nepali Army, a defence spokesman said.



According to the spokesman, Lt Gen P.N. Ananthanarayanan, President, Gorkha Brigade, gifted 1,00,000 doses of Indian made Covid-19 vaccines to Lt Gen Bal Krishna Karki, Vice Chief of Army Staff of the Nepali Army, at the Nepali Army Headquarters, Tundikhel.



The Indian Army in numerous ways has been helping the Nepali Army to fight against the Covid-19 since 2020.



