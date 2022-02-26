Indian Air Force exits from Exercise Cobra Warrior in UK

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Amidst ongoing Russia-Ukraine War, the Indian Air Force has decided not to deploy its aircraft for Exercise Cobra Warrior 2022 in the United Kingdom.



Indian made Light Combat Aircraft Tejas was expected to participate in the military exercise, its debut in overseas war games.



In a statement, Indian Air Force said: "In light of the recent events, IAF has decided not to deploy its aircraft for Exercise Cobra Warrior 2022 in UK."



The multi nation air exercise 'Ex Cobra Warrior 22' at Waddington, UK was planned from March 6 to March 22.



The exercise was aimed at providing operational exposure and to share best practices amongst the participating Air Forces, thereby enhancing combat capability and forging bonds of friendship.



The exercise is one of the largest annual Royal Air Force exercises and aims to train both pilots and other air specialists in planning and executing complex airborne missions.



These exercises are, as per the RAF, "the most challenging training for aircrew and the final step for those seeking to qualify as Qualified Weapons Instructors (QWI), Qualified Multi-engine Tactics Instructors, QWI Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance and [for the] Qualified Space Instructors Course".



On on February 23, IAF had said that five Tejas fighters would fly out to the United Kingdom. It was also a platform for LCA Tejas to demonstrate its manoeuvrability and operational capability.



Earlier this month, a 44 member contingent of Indian Air Force participated in the 'Singapore Air Show-2022' where the force showcased LCA Tejas capabilities.



The Air Show was held from February 15 to February 18. Singapore Air Show is a biennial event which provides a platform for the Global Aviation Industry to showcase their products.



--IANS

sk/skp/