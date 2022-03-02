'India should have suggested both sides to hold fire till evacuation'

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) After the death of an Indian student due to shelling by Russian forces, former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid on Wednesday said that the Centre should have suggested a ceasefire till evacuation was complete.



Khurshid tweeted, "Danger to life of Indian students in Ukraine adds a critical dimension to ongoing conflict."



He said that India should have advised Russia and Ukraine to hold fire till evacuation was done.



"Friends' fire that killed our young compatriot underscores need to hold further fire till evacuation is complete. Has India suggested that to both sides?" he said.



Meanwhile, Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar updated about 'Operation Ganga' developments. "Six flights have now departed for India in the last 24 hours. Includes the first flights from Poland. Carried back 1377 more Indian nationals from Ukraine," he said.



Naveen Gyangoudar, an Indian student, was killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv on Tuesday morning.



Naveen hails from Haveri in Karnataka, and is the first Indian casualty of the deadly face-off between Ukraine and Russia. Naveen was studying in Ukraine for the last 4 years. According to family sources, the tragedy occurred when he went out to have his breakfast.



