India sends diving support ship to train Lankan Navy

Colombo, Feb 28 (IANS) A highly-advanced diving support ship of the Indian Navy, 'Nireekshak', arrived at the port of Trincomalee on Monday for facilitating mixed gas diving training for the Sri Lanka Navy.



Commanding Officer of the Indian Naval ship, Commander Mohammad Ikram, was welcomed by Commander of Eastern Naval Area, Rear Admiral P.D.S. Dias. The two naval officers discussed on furthering training in diving during the 10-day deployment, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said in a statement.



'Nireekshak' (A-15) is equipped with two six-man recompression chambers and one three-man diving bell. The ship is fully capable to undertake rescue operations from a submarine in distress and training of saturation divers.



The ship had earlier visited Trincomalee in September 2019 for a similar training deployment for SLN divers.



"Such continued engagement of Indian Naval ships with the Sri Lanka Navy is in keeping with government of India's capacity building initiative as part of its 'Neighborhood First' policy," the High Commission noted.



--IANS

sfl/arm