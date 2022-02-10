India reports 67,084 new Covid cases & 1,241 deaths

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) India reported 67,084 fresh Covid infections, a marginal decline from 71,365 Covid cases reported the previous day.



In the same time span, a total 1241 deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 5,06,520, said the Union Health ministry on Thursday morning.



The active Covid case has reduced to 7,90,789, which constitute 1.86 per cent of the country's total positive cases.



The recovery of 1,67,882 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,11,80,751. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 96.95 per cent.



Also in the same period, a total of 15,11,321 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 74.61 crore cumulative tests.



Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 6.58 per cent while daily positivity rate has fallen to 4.44 per cent.



With the administration of over 46.44 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 171.28 crore as of Wednesday morning.



More than 12.02 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Thursday morning.



