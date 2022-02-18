India reports 16% decline, logs 25,920 new Covid cases

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) In the last 24 hours, India registered 25,920 new Covid-19 cases, marking a 16 per cent decline, said the Union Health Ministry on Friday.



Also in the same time span, 492 additional fatalities were reported which increased the overall death toll to 5,10,905.



Meanwhile, the active Covid caseload has reduced to 2,92,092, accounting for 0.68 per cent of the country's total positive cases.



The recovery of 66,254 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,19,77,238. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.12 per cent, the Ministry said.



Also in the same period, a total of 12,54,893 tests were conducted across the country, taking the total to 75.68 crore.



While the weekly positivity rate currently stood at 2.76 per cent, the daily positivity rate increased to 2.07 per cent.



With the administration of over 37.86 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage reached 174.64 crore as of Friday morning. This has been achieved through 1,97,37,397 sessions.



More than 11.41 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs.



--IANS

