India reports 13,405 fresh Covid-19 cases, 235 deaths

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) India on Tuesday reported a further decline in fresh Covid infections with 13,405 cases and 235 fatalities in the past 24 hours.



With 235 Covid-related deaths, the toll has mounted to 5,12,344, the Union Health Ministry said.



The active cases have also reduced to 1,81,075 which constitute 0.42 per cent of the country's total positive cases.



A total of 34,226 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours pushing the cumulative tally to 4,21,58,510. Consequently, the country's recovery rate stands at 98.38 per cent, said the Ministry.



Also in the same period, a total of 10,84,247 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 76.12 crore cumulative tests.



Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 1.98 per cent, while the daily positivity rate has risen to 1.24 per cent.



With the administration of over 35.50 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has touched 175.83 crore as of Tuesday morning. This has been achieved through 2,00,25,470 sessions.



More than 11.17 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs, as the health ministry's data.



--IANS

avr/shb/