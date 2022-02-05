India records over 1.27 lakh new Covid Cases, 1,059 deaths

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) India registered 1,27,952 fresh Covid-19 cases and 1,059 fatalities in the past 24 hours, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.



With the fresh fatalities, the death toll mounted to 5,01,114.



Active caseload has reported a marginal decline at 13,31,648 which constitute 3.16 per cent of the country's total infections.



With 2,30,814 getting cured of the virus in the same time span, the total number of recoveries climbed to 4,02,47,902. Consequently, the country's recovery rate stands at 95.64 per cent.



Also in the same period, a total of 16,03,856 tests were conducted across the country, taking the total number of tests to over 73.79 crore.



The weekly positivity rate currently stands at 11.21 per cent while daily positivity rate has fallen to 7.98 per cent.



With the administration of over 47 lakhs vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the country's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 168.98 crore as of Saturday morning.



More than 11.02 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs, the ministry added.



--IANS

