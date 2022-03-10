India records 4,184 new Covid cases, 104 deaths

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) India logged 4,184 fresh Covid infections, a marginal decline from 4,575 the previous day, and 104 deaths in the past 24 hours, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday .



With the fresh fatalities, the death toll mounted to 5,15,459.



Active Covid cases have further reduced to 44,488 which constitute 0.10 per cent of the country's total cases.



With 6,554 patients getting cured of the virus in the same time period, the number of recoveries mounted to 4,24,20,120. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.70 per cent.



Also in the same period, a total of 8,73,974 tests were conducted across the country, taking the cumulative tests to over 77.60 crore.



The weekly positivity rate has further come down to 0.58 per cent, while the daily positivity rate declined to 0.48 per cent.



With the administration of over 18.23 lakhs Covid vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the country's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 179.53 crore as of Thursday morning. This has been achieved through 2,09,22,227 sessions.



More than 16.24 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs, the ministry added.



--IANS

avr/svn/