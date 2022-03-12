India records 3,614 new Covid cases, 89 deathS

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) In the last 24 hours, India reported 3,614 fresh Covid-19 cases and 89 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.



The new fatalities increased the overall death toll to 5,15,803.



Meanwhile, the active Covid cases has reduced 40,559 which constitute 0.09 per cent of the country's total positive cases, the Ministry said.



At least 5,185 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours which increased the cumulative tally to 4,24,31,513. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.71 per cent, the Ministry added.



Also in the same period, a total of 8,21,122 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the cumulative total to 77.77 crore.



While the weekly positivity rate has decreased to 0.52 per cent, the daily positivity rate stood at 0.44 per cent.



With the administration of over 18.18 lakh Covid vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage reached 179.91 crore as of Saturday morning. This has been achieved through 2,10,32,993 sessions.



