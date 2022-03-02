India logs 7,554 new Covid cases, 223 deaths

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) India's daily Covid cases in a span of 24 hours rose marginally to 7,554 against 6,915 infections reported on the previous day. A total of 223 deaths were reported in the same time span taking the death toll to 5,14,246, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.



Meanwhile, the active Covid cases have further reduced to 85,680, which constitute 0.20 per cent of the country's total positive cases, as per the ministry report.



The recovery of 14,123 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,23,38,673. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.60 per cent, said the Union Health Ministry.



Also in the same period, a total of 7,84,059 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 76.91 crore cumulative tests.



Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 1.06 per cent while daily positivity rate has also come down below 1 per cent. The daily positivity rate stands at 0.96 per cent.



With the administration of over 8 lakh Covid vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's inoculation coverage has reached 177.79 crore as of Wednesday morning. This has been achieved through 2,05,01,806 sessions.



More than 14.45 cror3e balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Wednesday morning.



