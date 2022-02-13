India logs 44,877 new Covid cases, 684 deaths

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) In a marginal decline, India registered 44,877 new Covid-19 cases and 684 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday



The new fatalities increased the overall death toll to 5,08,665.



Meanwhile, the active covid caseload has reduced to 5,37,045, which constitute 1.26 per cent of the country's total positive cases.



The recovery of 1,17,591 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,15,85,711. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.55 per cent.



Also in the same period, a total of 14,15,279 tests were conducted across the country, which increased the total to 75.07 crore.



While the weekly positivity rate stood at 4.46 per cent, the daily positivity rate fell to 3.17 per cent.



With the administration of over 49 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage reached 172.81 crore as of Sunday morning.



--IANS

avr/ksk/







