India logs 30,757 fresh Covid cases, 541 deaths

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) India reported 30,757 fresh Covid cases and 541 deaths in the past 24 hours, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.



With the fresh fatalities, the death toll due to the infection has mounted to 5,10,413.



Active Covid infections have reduced to 3,32,918, which constitute 0.78 per cent of the country's total cases.



With 67,538 patients getting cured of the virus in the same time span, the total number of recoveries have climbed to 4,19,10,984. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.03 per cent, the Ministry added.



A total of 11,79,705 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the cumulative total to over 75.55 crore.



The weekly positivity rate currently stands at 3.04 per cent, while the daily positivity rate has increased to 2.61 per cent.



With the administration of over 34.7 lakhs vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage reached 174.24 crore as of Thursday morning.



More than 11.73 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs, it added.



--IANS

avr/svn/ksk.