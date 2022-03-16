India logs 2,876 fresh Covid-19 cases, 98 deaths

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) India registered 2,876 fresh Covid-19 infections in last 24 hours, a marginal rise from 2,568 cases reported on the previous day, Union Health ministry said on Wednesday.



In the same period, 98 deaths have also been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 5,16,072.



Meanwhile, following a continuous downward trend, India's active caseload has declined to 32,811 today. Active cases constitute 0.08 per cent of the country's total positive cases.



A total of 3,884 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,24,50,055. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.72 per cent.



Also in the same period, a total of 7,52, 818 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 78.05 crore cumulative tests.



There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily positivity rates too. Weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.44 per cent and the daily positivity rate is reported to be 0.38 per cent.



On the vaccination front, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 180.60 crore as per provisional reports till 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning. This has been achieved through 2,11,93,183 sessions.



More than 17.25 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, according to the health ministry as of on Wednesday morning.



---IANS

avr/shb/