India logs 14,148 fresh Covid-19 cases, 302 deaths

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) India reported 14,148 fresh Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday morning.



A total of 302 new Covid-related fatalities were also recorded in the same time span taking the death toll to 5,12,622.



Meanwhile, the active Covid cases have reduced to 1,48,359 which constitute 0.35 per cent of the country's total positive cases.



The recovery of 30,009 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,22,19,896. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.46 per cent, said the Ministry.



Also in the same period, a total of 11,55,147 tests were carried out across the country. India has so far conducted over 76.35 crore cumulative tests.



Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 1.60 per cent while daily positivity rate has risen to 1.22 per cent.



With the administration of over 30.49 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 176.52 crore as of this morning. This has been achieved through 2,01,49,530 sessions.



More than 10.79 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs, according to the ministry.



