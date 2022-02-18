India invites Agri Start Ups, FPOs at EXPO2020 Dubai

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Showcasing the country's investment-friendly policies and growth opportunities in agriculture and allied sectors at EXPO2020 Dubai, India has invited Start Ups and FPOs to capitalise on Agri and Food processing policies.



Additional Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Dr Abhilaksh Likhi assured the Start Ups and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) that they would be considered for providing equity grants, management costs, and other available support measures.



Dr Likhi was speaking at the inauguration of 'Food, Agriculture and Livelihood' fortnight at the India Pavilion in EXPO2020 Dubai on Thursday.



The theme of the first fortnight is 'Millets'. India produces all the nine commonly known millets and is the largest producer and second-largest exporter of millets globally. The United Nations General Assembly recently adopted a resolution sponsored by India and supported by more than 70 countries, declaring 2023 as the 'International Year of Millets'.



The 'Food, Agriculture and Livelihood' fortnight (February 17 - March 2) will comprise of various sessions, which would be presided over by representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Ministry of Cooperation.



'In addition, an array of activities has been planned during the fortnight under the key themes of millets, food processing, horticulture, dairy, fisheries, and organic farming and the vast investment opportunities these sectors offer," a release from the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare said.



"The primary purpose of our participation at Expo2020 is to benefit the small and marginal farmers who need economies of scale, collectivisation, and more forums to come together, create synergies connected with markets both domestic and international," Likhi said.



"Indian farmers produce food that not only sustains India but also provides food security to the world," Joint Secretary (Crops & Oil Seeds), Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shubha Thakur said.



During the launch of the 'Millet' theme as part of the 'Food, Agriculture and Livelihood' fortnight at the sector floor at the India Pavilion, the delegation led by Dr Likhi unveiled the Millet Book comprising nutritious and delightful recipes made using millets.



The delegation also launched the first 'Millet Food Festival', during which the visitors will get to relish the healthy and nutritious delicacies prepared using the millets.



Agriculture and Allied Sector is the backbone of the Indian economy and accounts for about 19 per cent of the total exports.



As per the second advance estimate released by the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare on Wednesday, record foodgrains production of 316.06 million tonnes is estimated for the 2021-22 crop year (July-June), the release added.



