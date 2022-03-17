India, Indonesia discuss counter terrorism, defence, cyber security

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) India and Indonesia on Thursday carried out talks over cooperation in counter terrorism, maritime, defence, and cyber security and also signed the MoU for a Security Dialogue, a statement said.



India's National Security Ajit Doval co-chaired the second India-Indonesia Security Dialogue with Indonesia's Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Mohammad Mahfud.



"They discussed issues including cooperation in counter terrorism, maritime, defence and cyber," said the Indian Embassy in Indonesia.



Doval and Mahfud signed the MoU for Security Dialogue to further strengthen cooperation on political and security issues.



He also met Indonesian Foreign Affairs Minister Ibu Retno Marsudi and exchanged views on bilateral, regional, and global issues.



"Both leaders reiterated commitment to further strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between both the countries," said the embassy statement.



Both the countries are also enhancing bilateral defence relationships with militaries carrying out joint exercises.



Last year in September, Indian and Indonesina navies begin bilateral two-day maritime exercise in the Sunda Strait. Indian Naval Ships Shivalik and Kadmatt participated in the exercise 'Samudra Shakti' with the Indonesian Navy September 20-22, aimed to strengthen the bilateral relationship, enhance mutual understanding and interoperability in maritime operations.



"The exercise will also provide an appropriate platform to share best practices and develop a common understanding of Maritime Security Operations," Indian Navy had stated.



Exercise 'Samudra Shakti' was conceived in 2018 in pursuance of India's Act East Policy, and has matured in complexity over the last two editions to involve conduct of complex maritime operations including Military Interdiction Operations (MIO), Cross Deck Landings, Air Defence serials, Practice Weapon Firings, Replenishment Approaches, and Tactical Manoeuvres.



