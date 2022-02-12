India Inc grieves passing away of Rahul Bajaj

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) India Inc on Saturday expressed grief on passing away of industrialist Rahul Bajaj.



The renowned industrialist passed away in Pune following a prolonged illness. He was 83.



Bajaj had taken charge of the Bajaj Group in 1965 and during his captaincy, the group soared to one of the biggest in the sub-continent.



He is credited with the ubiquitous two wheeler in Bajaj Auto and the cult campaign of 'Hamara Bajaj-Buland Bharat ki Buland Tasveer'.



"He has been like a father figure to all of us at CII. Not only guided us on all matters but well protected us on so many issues. His leadership was available for just everything for us. His advise on all critical matters was always available and helped us take the most important decisions at the institution," said Chandrajit Banerjee, DG, CII.



"For him it was always the country first - a principle we applied to all our policy advocacy. He was the only person to be CII's President for two terms in 1979/80 and in 1999/2000. His mentorship would be deeply missed by all at the Industry and CII."



Another industry body, Assocham expressed "heart-felt condolences on passing away of Shri Rahul Bajaj".



"He championed the cause of India Inc within and outside the country. Great and inspirational leader," said Secretary General Assocham, Deepak Sood.



The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations President Vinkesh Gulati said: "We at FADA are deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Shri Rahul Bajaj, Former Chairman of Bajaj Auto Ltd. The sudden demise of Rahul ji is shocking and also an irreparable loss not only for the Automobile Industry but also for the entire Nation."



"Rahul ji was always warm towards FADA and any dealer issues which we brought to his notice. When India started opening up its economy, Rahul ji made Bajaj a shining star in India's growth story."



He was a former Rajya Sabha member and was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2001.



