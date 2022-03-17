India, Australia leaders to hold virtual summit on March 21

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison will participate in the second India-Australia virtual summit on March 21, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.



External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India and Australia virtual summit will be held on March 21 where Indian and Australian leaders will hold the summit.



"This summit follows the historic first virtual summit which was held on June 4, 2020 when our bilateral relationship was elevated to comprehensive strategic partnership," Bagchi said.



He also said that during this forthcoming virtual summit the leaders will take stock of progress made on various initiates under the comprehensive strategic partnership.



The virtual summit will lay forward the new initiatives and enhanced cooperation in a diverse range of sectors.



"The leaders are expected to commit to closer cooperation in trade, critical minerals, migration and mobility and education among others. "Views on regional and international issues will also be discussed," said the officer.



India, Australia comprehensive strategic partnership has maintained the momentum of upward trajectory.



Both countries continue to collaborate closely despite the Covid-19 pandemic in areas such as science and technology, cyber defence, critical and strategic minerals, public administration and governance.



Modi met Morrison in Washington for their first in person meeting after the Covid-19. This meeting was held last September on the margin of Quad leaders summit 2021.



In June 2020, India and Australia elevated their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership and signed a landmark deal for reciprocal access to military bases for logistics support.



The Mutual Logistics Support Agreement (MLSA) allows militaries of the two countries to use each other's bases for repair and replenishment of supplies, besides facilitating scaling up of overall defence cooperation.



