Ind vs SL: Kuldeep hasn't been dropped, given break from bio-bubble, says Bumrah

Bengaluru, March 11 (IANS) Indian vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah on Friday said that leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav hasn't been dropped from the Test squad and instead given a break from the bio-bubble to spend some quality time with his family before playing the two-month long IPL 2022.



Kuldeep on Tuesday was released from the India squad for the second Test, scheduled to be played from March 12 in Bengaluru. The All-India Senior Selection Committee had added Axar Patel to the squad after the all-rounder completed his rehabilitation and was declared fit by the BCCI Medical Team.



However, at that time, no specific reason was given by the BCCI regarding the chinaman bowler's release from the team.



"See, Kuldeep hasn't been dropped. He was in (the) bio-bubble for a very long time and didn't get the opportunity to go home. Since, his possibility of playing the second Test was a little less, he has been given rest to have some time with the family before the IPL," said Bumrah in a virtual media conference ahead of the Bengaluru Test.



"Player's well-being is also very important because staying in the bubble is not so easy.Obviously, every player wants to play every game but the mental aspect is also important and whenever Kuldeep will get an opportunity, he will try to do his best. But at this point of time, the decision to give him rest was taken keeping in mind the two-month long IPL, where he will be away from his family," he added.



The pacer also heaped praise on Axar, saying that the all-rounder adds a lot of value with his return to the squad.



Axar's last international outing came against New Zealand at home last year and he had then missed the South Africa tour and West Indies series at home due to an injury.



"Axar Patel has added a lot of value whenever he has played, he offers a lot with the bat, ball and the field. He was injured but he jumps straight back in when he's fit. We'll discuss our combination but of course he's valuable," he said.



Bumrah bowled just four overs in the second innings of the first Test against Sri Lanka. Asked about whether it was a conscious call from the management to manage his workload, the pacer said it was due to the low light at the ground.



"There is no workload management during the match. When you play the game, you go all out but there was a time in the middle where we wanted to bowl fast bowlers but the light was not permissible. So that was the time when me and Shami bhai couldn't bowl," he said.



"So, as soon as the light got better, Shami had bowled his spell and I was going to come through after but I wasn't quite required to bowl because till then we had got close to the last wicket," he added.



--IANS



avn/akm