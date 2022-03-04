In its 15th year, BMW car plant rolls out car number 1,00,000

Chennai, March 4 (IANS) Celebrating its 15th anniversary, the BMW Group Plant located near Chennai, rolled out its car number 1,00,000.



"It is a day of great joy and pride for us as the 1,00,000th 'Made-in-India' car drives out of our assembly lines. This accomplishment is a result of the team's hard work, efficiency and consistency which ensures that every BMW or MINI car locally produced here in Chennai is of the same international quality standards as any other BMW plant across the world," Thomas Dose, Managing Director, BMW Group Plant Chennai, said on Friday.



According to him, the local content in the cars rolled out of the plant near here is about 50 per cent.



BMW Group Plant Chennai started operations on March 29, 2007 and has rolled out 13 models using green electricity, the company said.



