In a first, 'The Simpsons' helmed by all-female creative leads after 33 seasons

Los Angeles, March 12 (IANS) The American sitcom 'The Simpsons' is set to make history on Sunday as for the first time ever, after 33 seasons and 719 episodes, the top four key creative roles that guide animation in a 'Simpsons' episode are all headed by women, reports 'Variety'.



The name includes director Jennifer Moeller, assistant director Debbie Spafford, lead timer Esther Lee and background layout lead HeeJin Kim. Also, the episode titled, 'You Won't Believe What This Episode Is About - Act Three Will Shock You!' has a writer's credit attributed to Christine Nangle.



As per 'Variety', the show has earlier featured female writer/director pairs, but this marks the first time that it has worked out with the entire animation creative team. Moeller, for example, has directed several episodes in recent years, including last season's 'Mother and Child Reunion' and 'Do Pizza Bots Dream of Electric Guitars'.



In the episode, which is set to air on Sunday, Homer is blamed for leaving Santa's Little Helper locked in the family car on a hot day. It's actually not Homer's fault, but footage of the incident is posted on a neighborhood social media website (dubbed 'NeighborHub' - a parody of NextDoor) which then goes viral.



'The Simpsons' is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation. James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, where Al Jean and Matt Selman are serving in the capacity of executive producers.



