Imran Khan said his 'next target' is now Asif Ali Zardari

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said his "gun" was now aimed at PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari who he said was his "next target", Dawn reported.



The prime minister was addressing a rally in Karachi. "Now my first target, who has been under my radar for a long time, is Asif Ali Zardari," he said.



The premier also accused the former president of using the "police and thugs to get people killed", engaging in theft and corruption and laundering money abroad.



"Asif Zardari, your time is near," he warned the PPP leader, Dawn reported.



Khan also said that Zardari had funds earmarked to force PTI members to switch loyalties. "One of my MNAs told me he was offered Rs 200 million," he claimed.



He lashed out at the PPP co-chairperson for allegedly feigning sickness when he was summoned for hearings by the National Accountability Bureau in graft cases.



Turning his guns on other Opposition leaders, the prime minister called PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif a "boot polisher", saying he came up with different excuses every other time in courts to get hearings extended.



"Your time has come as well. You know that after the next three months you will be behind the bars," the premier said.



He alleged that Shehbaz had laundered billions of rupees to his son living abroad, adding: "I will further reduce electricity prices by retrieving money that Shehbaz's son and son-in-law looted from the national exchequer."



--IANS

san/pgh