Imported cigarettes worth Rs 20 lakh seized, one held

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) Delhi Police have busted a smuggling racket that was involved in supplying imported cigarettes and arrested one person, an official said on Wednesday.



The accused, identified as Faizan (36), a resident of Farashkhana in Delhi, was arrested along with 2,040 packets of smuggled cigarettes worth Rs 20 lakhs.



DCP (Central district) Shweta Chauhan said that to keep a check on incidents of street crimes, "Operation Sachet" was launched in Central district under which intensive picketing & patrolling, surprise checking, rigorous profiling, monitoring of known criminals is being done.



On February 22, a tip-off was received that one person, involved in smuggling of imported cigarettes, will come near Bus Stand Minto Road. Accordingly a team of the special staff was constituted which laid a trap and apprehended the accused from the specified spot. Preliminary enquiry revealed that the recovered cigarettes were being illegally smuggled from Dubai.



The police have registered a case under sections 7 and 20 of the Cigarette & Other Tobacco Product Act and further investigation is on, the official added.



--IANS

uj/shs