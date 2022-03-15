Implementation of 'Svamitva' scheme to cost Rs.566.23 crore: Govt

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) The total cost for implementation of the 'Svamitva' scheme, which aims to provide the legal ownership rights, in the form of property cards/title deeds, to household owners possessing houses in villages, is Rs 566.23 crore for five years (2020-25), the Parliament was told on Tuesday.



Under the scheme, the land parcels in inhabited areas of all the villages of the country are surveyed, Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Kapil Moreshwar Patil, told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.



"It is being implemented with the collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, the Survey of India, state Revenue Departments, state Panchayati Raj Departments, and the National Informatics Centre. States need to sign MoUs with SoI for implementation of the scheme. So far 29 States/UTs have signed an MoU with SoI," he said.



The minister said that the scheme is being implemented in Karnataka in a phase-wise manner and 'drone' flying has been completed in 2,270 villages of 18 districts in the state and property cards have been distributed in 836 villages so far. However, implementation is yet to start in the state's Kolar district.



"Total cost for implementation of the scheme from 2020-2025 is Rs 566.23 crore. Under the scheme, funds to Survey of India are provided for two components - Large Scale Mapping (LSM) using drones and establishment of Continuous Operating Reference Station (CORS)," he said.



Funds on limited scale are also provided to states for Information, Education, Communication (IEC) and setting up of State Project Monitoring Unit (SPMU).



Funds are also released to National Informatics Centre for enhancement of spatial planning application 'Gram Manchitra' and Central infrastructure.



"After successful launch of the scheme during 2020-21 in the pilot States of Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh in Phase 1, svamitva scheme was extended through-out the country from 2021-22. So far, property cards have been prepared in around 31,000 villages in the country. The scheme is envisaged to be completed by March 2025," he said.



