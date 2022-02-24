Image for Samsung unveils new range of WindFree ACs in India

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IASN) Samsung on Thursday unveiled its 2022 line-up of air conditioners with WindFree technology in the Indian market.



The new range of Samsung's premium 28 models of WindFree air conditioners start from Rs 50,990 and go up to Rs 99,990.



"The new line-up is designed to maintain the right temperature and add more convenience to the demanding daily routines of our consumers by working at a low sound of only 21 decibel to ensure a super silent atmosphere," Rajeev Bhutani, Senior Vice President, HVAC division, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.



The new range of ACs come with PM 1.0 filters that sterilise 99 per cent of bacteria and the Freeze Wash feature that removes dirt and bacteria from the heat exchanger for easy do-it-yourself maintenance at home. The elegant design of the new range can glam up any living space or work space.



The WindFree range of air conditioners enable users to control their air conditioners through voice commands using the Bixby, Alexa and Google Home via Wi-Fi. With the SmartThings app, one can switch on an AC remotely, over Wi-Fi.



A user can also optimise cooling with smart AI Auto Cooling and automatically cool the room even before you reach home with the geo-fencing based Welcome Cooling feature. Further, the WindFree technology can save up to 77 per cent energy and the Digital Inverter technology in the Convertible 5-in-1 ACs help save up to 41 per cent energy, the company claims.



In addition, Samsung also announced 48 other models - 44 models in the Convertible 5-in-1 line-up and four Fixed Speed models of air conditioners. These models will start from a price of Rs 45,990 and go up to Rs 77,990.



