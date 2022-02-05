Illegal immigration agent held in Gujarat over firing incident

Gandhinagar, Feb 5 (IANS) The police in Kalol in Gujarats Gandhinagar district on Saturday arrested one person and filed a complaint against two others in an incident of firing over payment for illegal entry into America.



Notably, this is the same region from where a family of four froze to death recently near the US-Canada border while trying to illegally sneak into the US.



According to the police report, Vishnubhai Maneklal Patel, who runs a grocery shop in Kalol, had struck a deal with two agents -- Rutvik Vijay Parekh and Devam Gopalbhai Brahmbhatt -- for sending his nephew Vishal and his wife Rupali to the US.



The deal was finalised for Rs 1.10 crore, of which Rs 10 lakh was to be shown to the agents while sending the couple off on Friday.



According to the deal, half of the payment was to be made when the couple reaches the US, while rest of the payment was to be made in one-and-a-half months' time after that.



It was also decided that the couple will be emigrated via Delhi in one-and-half months along with a group of other immigrants from Delhi and the process would cost Rs 1.1 crore.



But the departure dates kept on changing, before February 4 was finalised. Rutvik had dropped the couple to the airport while Devam had accompanied them to Delhi.



As per the instructions of the Delhi-based main agent, Rutvik, Raiyan and two other persons reached Vishnubhai's house later and demanded the payment. To this, Vishnubhai argued that money had to be paid after the couple reached the US.



After a heated argument, Raiyan shot at Vishnubhai, but fortunately the bullet missed him. After Vishnubhai's son raised an alarm, the neighbours surrounded the house. Somehow, Raiyan and others managed to escape, while Rutvik was caught.



