Illegal arms recovered in UP, 6 arrested

Chandauli/Azamgarh, Feb 21 (IANS) Police in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli police have unearthed an illegal arms manufacturing unit, while the Azamgarh police have arrested six arms smugglers.



The police made huge recoveries of illegal arms and also live cartridges in a huge quantity on Sunday.



In Chandauli, the Mughalsarai police raided a hut on the banks of river Ganga near Kundakhurd village and unearthed an illegal arms manufacturing unit.



Circle Officer (CO) Sadar Anil Rai said that the police have arrested one Sanjay Sharma of Marufpur Balua area.



On checking the hut, four country-made revolvers, several partially made revolvers, equipment and tools used for manufacturing arms and other articles were recovered.



On being interrogated, Sharma divulged that he was involved in illegal arms manufacturing for a long time. Since checking drives by the police have been intensified in view of the Assembly polls, he started changing places to run his arms unit. Currently he was running it in a hut at a secluded place near the Ganga.



Rai said that Sharma was preparing arms for supplying them to different parts of this region during elections.



In Azamgarh, a police team led by inspector Devgaon, Shashimauli Pandey, intercepted a car during a vehicle checking drive at Shekhpur Bachhauli barrier on Mehnajpur road.



On seeing the police, the occupants of car tried to escape by jumping out but their attempt was foiled and cops nabbed them.



SP Azamgarh Anurag Arya said that on checking the car, one pistol, 40 live cartridges, cash worth Rs 26,100 and seven mobile phones were recovered.



The police have arrested Vivek Singh, Abhishek Dixit, Pankaj Singh, Sandeep Singh and Gopi Maurya in this connection.



Arya said the arrested miscreants confessed that they used to procure arms from Khandva in Madhya Pradesh.



--IANS

amita/ksk/







