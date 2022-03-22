If Naga settlement doesn't work out, fresh mandate should be taken to pursue issue: CM

Kohima, March 22 (IANS) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday urged the negotiating parties to come together and settle the Naga peace talks, adding that if a settlement cannot be reached, there should be fresh mandate by the people as to how to pursue the Naga political issue.



Cutting across party lines, all members of the Nagaland Assembly on Tuesday strongly demanded to settle the Naga peace process at the earliest.



The Chief Minister pointed out that the Naga political issue is discussed at every session of the Nagaland Assembly as it remains the top agenda of the state government, and also because the representatives of the people need to express the feelings and desires of the people.



He stated that 17 resolutions on the Naga political issue have been passed in the Assembly since 1964.



Rio said the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) 1958 was imposed in Nagaland even before it attained statehood, and besides the atrocities committed during the insurgency movement in the past, the recent unfortunate incident at Oting village in Mon district led to the Nagaland Assembly passing a resolution on repealing AFSPA.



"But if a solution is not arrived at, and insurgency activities continue, the future of the younger generation remains at stake," he remarked.



"The Framework Agreement between the government of India and NSCN-IM was signed on August 3, 2015, and the agreed position was signed between the government of India and the Naga National Political Groups (NNPG) on November 17, 2017, and to reach an amicable solution acceptable to both sides, the talks were concluded on October 31, 2019," he said.



Rio stated that because settlement could not be made, the 60 elected legislators had come together for early realisation of a solution, and for that on March 9, a consultative meeting with all the stakeholders was held.



He lamented that there is trust deficit and that is why there is no common platform, but said that church is one platform where people can come together, as he called on the church leaders and civil societies to make their voice loud and clear on the settlement issue.



Rio reiterated that the Naga political issue be pursued through non-violence.



Naga People's Front legislator Imkong L. Imchen, while initiating the discussion on the Naga political issue in the Assembly, stated that the continuous delay in coming towards a negotiated settlement has created frustration among the Naga people who are slowly losing faith in the ongoing Naga peace process.



He said it has now been 25 years since the talks started and yet there is no sign of progress coming out of the negotiations.



If the continuance of election system in the state is creating any negative hindrance in the ongoing political negotiations, the government of India may even invoke Article 356 of the Constitution after the completion of the present tenure of the Assembly in 2023 so as to eliminate any negative hindrance coming from the elected representatives, he said.



Several ministers and MLAs discussed the issue in the House, demanding to settle the Naga peace process at the earliest.



--IANS

