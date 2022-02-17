If Congress fails, BJP will order CBI probe into REET scandal once it comes to power: Raj BJP chief

Jaipur, Feb 17 (IANS) Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia said on Thursday that his party will order a CBI probe into the REET (Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers) paper leak scandal once it returns to power in the state if the ruling Congress doesn't get it done.



"We shall ensure that justice is done and no guilty person is spared," Poonia told the media here.



"The Congress government still has time to recommend a CBI probe into the REET paper leak; if they don't, BJP will do it once it comes to power," he added.



Poonia also questioned why the Congress government is afraid of ordering a CBI inquiry into the REET paper leak scandal.



"The Congress government acts in two ways -- first it raises questions on the CBI and then it gives the investigation to the CBI. The investigation of Kamlesh Prajapati, Vishnu Dutt Vishnoi and Alwar Nirbhaya victim case was given to the CBI. If it has an objection to CBI probe, then why did the Ashok Gehlot government hand over the probes into these cases to the agency," Poonia asked.



Speaking about the Special Operation Group which is probing the REET case, he said, "The SOG has a limit, it is the same institution which booked Congress MLAs for sedition and an FIR was also filed against them when there was infighting within the Congress government. This shows that the SOG works up to a limit; it will catch the small fish, but the big ones will survive."



He also referred to the statement of Dharampal Jaroli, the sacked chairman of the Board of Secondary Education, who had said that the REET was held under political patronage.



"The government should tell where Jaroli is and who are the people giving political patronage," Poonia said.



"The SOG can neither investigate the Chief Minister nor any other minister; only the CBI can investigate the matter impartially. Since Chief Minister Gehlot talks of transparency and fairness, he should hand over the probe to the CBI without any delay or debate," he said.



--IANS

arc/arm