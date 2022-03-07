Idina Menzel spotlights Ukrainian girl singing from bunker

Los Angeles, March 7 (IANS) Broadway star and singer Idina Menzel, who played Elsa, the character who sings the song in 'Frozen', has extended her support to a Ukrainian girl whose video of singing a song from 'Frozen' from inside a makeshift bunker went viral, reports 'Variety'.



As per 'Variety', the unnamed girl performed a more than minute-long rendition of "Let It Go" in an unverified video posted by Ankita Jain. Menzel in a tweeted response said, "We see you. We really, really see you."



The war between Russia and Ukraine has entered its eleventh day. The Russian annexation of Ukraine has resulted in the destruction of schools, hospitals and residential buildings, flushing millions of civilians in Ukraine out of the war-torn country. Despite the hardship, many Ukrainians appear to be in good spirits.



Menzel, who earned a Tony Award with her debut Broadway performance in 'Rent', is Jewish and of Russian and East European descent. It has been reported that her grandparents emigrated from Russia to the U.S. where Menzel was born.



