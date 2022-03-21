ITF seniors tennis: Double for Ganapathy; Intikhab makes final

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Unseeded Rajesh Ganapathy capped his fine run with a grand double in the 50+ category at the Jayant Roy Memorial S400 ITF Mumbai Tennis Tournament at the MSLTA, here, on Monday.



In the singles final, Ganapathy defeated fifth seed Neelkanth Damre 6-1, 6-3. He then joined hands with compatriot Ranga Rao to defeat Narendra Kankaria and Dashrath Salvi 6-2, 6-2 in the doubles final.



Unseeded Intikhab Ali continued his march towards the title in the 40+ singles, accounting for another seeded player, Ramzan Shaikh in the semi-finals. Intikhab had defeated fourth seed Ramzan Shaikh 6-2, 2-6, 10-7 in a well-fought encounter that went the distance, and will take on third seed Kamlesh Shukla, who beat second seed Narendra Choudhary 6-1, 6-4.



The men's 35+ plus final will pit two former pro players, Yannick Nedlord and Ranjeet Murugesan, against each other. While Nedlord had a fight on his hands against top seed Vikas Choudhari before winning 7-5, 6-3, Murugesan outplayed second seed Sandeep Pawar 6-0, 6-2.



RESULTS:



Men's Single 35 (semis): Yannick Nelord (IND) bt Vikas Choudhari (IND) 7-5, 6-3; Ranjeet Murugesan (IND) bt Sandeep Pawar (IND) 6-0, 6-2;



Men's Doubles 35 (semis): Aditya Khanna (IND)/Ranjeet Murugesan (IND) bt Anand Moorthy (IND)/Adtiya Sanghvi (IND) 6-1, 6-1; Ravindranath Pandey (IND)/Vikas Choudhari (IND) bt Prateek Deogirikar (IND)/Ribhaskar Thoudam (IND) 6-7, 6-2, 10-8.



Men's Single 40 (semis): Intikhab Ali (IND) bt Ramzan Shaikh (IND) 6-2, 2-6, 10-7; Kamlesh Shukla (IND bt Narendra Singh Choudhary (IND) 6-1, 6-4.



Men's Doubles 40 (semis): Intikhab Ali (IND)/Girish Mishra (IND) bt Ashish Khanna (IND)/ Dilip Mohanty (IND) 6-2, 3-6, 10-4; Kamlesh Shukla (IND)/Mandar Wakankar (IND) bt Narendra Singh Choudhary (IND)/Riyaz Ahmed (IND) 6-3, 6-3.



Men's Single 50 (final): Rajesh Ganapathy (IND) bt Neelkanth Damre (IND) 6-1, 6-3.



Men's Doubles 50 (final): Rajesh Ganapathy (IND)/Rvrk Ranga Rao (IND) bt Narendra Kankaria (IND)/Dashrath Salvi (IND) 6-2, 6-2.



