ISPR denies reports of Pak Army Chief issuing show cause notice to Faiz Hameed

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) A story circulating on the social media about a show cause notice being issued to Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, Corps Commander Peshawar and former ISI chief, is "absolutely false" and a "fake" story, said Pak ISPR DG Major General Babar Iftikhar, The News reported.



Asad Toor had claimed in his YouTube video that Gen Faiz had been issued a show cause notice by the Army Chief for either meeting the Prime Minister a few days ago or for making a telephone call to PMLQ leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.



The YouTuber said that he had confirmed and crossed-checked his information from three different sources. The vlog is now being widely circulated in political and media circles.



Of late, there has been widespread speculation about the role of Gen Faiz. However, there has been nothing official or concrete about his alleged activities, The News reported.



Recently, PMLN spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, without naming General Faiz, had alleged in a press statement that an individual, recently posted to Peshawar, contacted some PMLN MNAs to foil the proposed no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.



On that issue too, ISPR DG termed it "speculation" and insisted that the institution was neither involved in any politics nor could any individual belonging to the defence forces do what was being speculated about him.



A few days after Marriyum Aurangzeb's statement, Maulana Fazlur Rehman was quoted as having told a group of media persons that 'the institution' had become neutral. Maulana added that the institution had taken notice of the individual mentioned in the PMLN press release.



