ISL: Ahmed Jahouh pens one-year contract extension with Mumbai City FC

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Ahmed Jahouh has signed a one-year contract with Mumbai City FC that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2022-23 season.



The 33-year-old Moroccan was pivotal to the Mumbai City set-up that clinched the double in the 2020/21 season, winning the ISL League Winners' Shield and the ISL Trophy.



The midfielder scored three goals and 11 assists in 33 games for the club.



"For me, staying on at Mumbai City was one of the easiest decisions I've had to make. I've enjoyed my football in the last 18 months -- we had a hugely successful season last year and I am proud to have been a part of a piece of history of this club," Jahouh said in a release on Friday.



"…but I don't want us to stop at that. We have an important challenge ahead of us with the remainder of the ISL and the AFC Champions League. I want to help bring more success to the club and everyone associated with Mumbai City," he added.



A native of Al Araoui in Morocco, Jahouh started his career with Ittihad Khemisset and went on to play for various clubs such as Moghreb Tetouan, Raja Casablanca, and FUS Rabat before joining FC Goa in 2017.



He turned out for the Goan side for three seasons and won the 2019/20 ISL League Winners' Shield and the 2019 Super Cup before joining the Islanders.



"Jahouh has been one of the most consistent and influential players in the ISL. His experience, technical ability and game intelligence are complimented with being a fantastic person with great characteristics," said head coach Des Buckingham.



--IANS



avn/bsk