ISL 2021-22: We are a much better side than what the table shows, says FC Goa coach Derrick Pereira

Bambolim (Goa), Feb 21 (IANS) FC Goa remain rooted to ninth place on the Indian Super League (ISL) points table courtesy of another defeat, this time at the hands of Hyderabad FC on February 19. A dismal campaign has seen the Gaurs garner only 18 points thus far with only four wins to their name.



However, FC Goa coach Derrick Pereira feels that they are a much better side than what the points table reflects.



"I believe that we can perform. I keep saying this -- we are on a much better side than what the table shows. But somehow luck, decisions by people on the pitch and even our decisions have not gone our way," Pereira said.



"We always go with the intent to do well in the match and somehow we end up either losing or drawing the match. I'm not complaining -- yes, we could still do better. The efforts put in by the players are the biggest positives from the match," Pereira revealed.



"It was a much better performance than in the previous game. The players played as a unit. We had our chances, but we couldn't convert them. We have two more games now, and we want to end them well," he said.



One has to speak about Ortiz when FC Goa is the subject of discussion as he has scored eight goals and five assists in just 14 games so far. Pereira clarified that the 29-year-old's future at the club, among other things, will be discussed only after their ISL campaign ends.



"We will be discussing our future once we finish this league and then only we'll decide what to do. The management will work on it," the 59-year-old signed off.



FC Goa will return to action on February 26 (Saturday) when they take on playoff hopefuls in Mumbai City at the SAG Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.



--IANS



inj/bsk