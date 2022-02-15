ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC coach Pasha looks at positives, says he is ready for tough challenges in remainder of season (preview)

Vasco (Goa), Feb 15 (IANS) Ahead of their crucial ISL match against Odisha FC, Chennaiyin FC's new head coach Syed Sabir Pasha has said that his first task would be to "instil confidence" among the players and "bring out their best on the field".



Pasha, who replaced Chennaiyin FC's Montenegrin head coach Bozidar Bandovic last week, will be in full charge of this team for the first time against Odisha on Wednesday.



"It's a very short time to put all your philosophies into play. So, I think we have to be sensible and keeping that in mind it's a challenge. According to the situation, we have to mould and that is where lies the quality of a coach. What we will try to do is to get the best out of the players," Pasha said in the virtual pre-match press conference on Tuesday.



"My approach will be going positive for this match. We will be very strong and there will be changes in whatever we do."



Chennaiyin FC are currently placed eighth in the standings with 19 points from 16 games and they need to come out with only positive results in their remaining four games to give themselves a mathematical shot at the play-offs. The Marina Machans will be looking to bounce back when they take on Odisha.



Having beaten Odisha 2-1 in the first meeting earlier this season, Chennaiyin enjoy an edge over their next rivals. Pasha, however, warned his players against any sort of complacency.



"Odisha is a good team; they have shown that in other matches. They are very strong when it comes to the ball. They are a very good attacking side. So, I think we will have to be strong defensively, the middle battle has to be won," Pasha said.



The 49-year-old head coach further said that he believes his side still has a realistic chance of finishing in the top four and it's a very close contest between all the teams.



"Yes, we have to (qualify for the play-offs). I think we are not far away from being in the top four. It's a difficult scenario but it's not impossible. The first thing that is important is that the confidence of the players has to come on the field, their natural ability should come on the field. That will be the first task I have to set right. Once I do that everything will fall in line," the head coach concluded.



--IANS

cs