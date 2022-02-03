ISB placements: Average salary at all-time high

Hyderabad, Feb 3 (IANS) The Indian School of Business (ISB) Class of 2022 received 2,066 placement offers at an average CTC of Rs 34.07 lakh, an all-time high.



The average CTC witnessed a growth of 20.78 per cent as compared to last year.



The ISB, which has campuses at Mohali and Hyderabad, on Thursday announced that it concluded the campus placements for the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP).



The placements this year witnessed several highs and firsts.



As many as 270 companies made 2,066 acceptable offers at the end of the placement week. The acceptable offer ratio translates to an average of more than two offers per student.



The number of offers made is also the highest-ever.



Acceptable offer yield per company stood at 7.68, reinforcing organizations' faith in ISB students and indicating the depth and breadth of the relationship with recruiters.



The top industries in terms of offers were Consulting, IT/ITES/Technology, BFSI, FMCG/Retail and Pharma/Healthcare.



ISB said 41 per cent of offers were made to women students.

ISB has 39 women students in the class, which is among the highest in leading business schools in this part of the world.



The differential between pre-ISB and post-ISB salary stands at 173.67 per cent, reflecting the high-quality career choices facilitated by the ISB in terms of opportunities and responsibilities entrusted to ISB students.



The Class of 2022 of 929 students is the highest class size for any MBA or equivalent programme in India and is among the world's top 10 class sizes.



"Established conglomerates and startups alike, have made ISB their campus of choice when scouting for high-quality talent. The PGP at ISB has become eponymous with diversity. One of the many reasons recruiters like our students is their ability to get things done. It is gratifying to witness again the faith reposed by our partners in choosing ISB as their campus of choice," Professor Ramabhadran Thirumalai, Deputy Dean - Academic Programmes, ISB said.



ISB follows an integrated system of placements process for its two campuses at Mohali and Hyderabad, in line with its core tenet of 'One-School Two Campuses' philosophy. Due to the pandemic, the entire process was conducted in a virtual mode.



