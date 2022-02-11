IPL auction: Uncapped Shahrukh, Avesh, Yash Dhull, Raj Bawa likely to attract good bids

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) With the IPL 2022 mega auction just a day away, the hundreds of experienced and budding cricketers are eagerly waiting for the paddle to go up in Bengaluru, which will give them a chance to feature in the biggest T20 league in the world and change their fortunes.



On February 12 and 13, the ten franchises will fight among themselves to fill the remaining slots. Each team can have a maximum number of 25 players and at least 18 in their squad. Amongst 590 players (370 Indian, 220 Overseas), who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped and seven belong to Associate Nations.



Over the years, not only international stars but many domestic cricket stars have also attracted good bids in the IPL auction.



The IPL scouts also keep a keen eye on Indian domestic tournaments like Vijay Hazare and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and many uncapped players, who have done well in these events will be on the radar of all the franchises. And the recently concluded U-19 World Cup has brought some interesting names in front of franchises and fans.



Here are a few uncapped players, who have been impressive in the last few seasons of IPL as well as in domestic cricket and could spark a bidding war among the franchises:



Shahrukh Khan

Tamil Nadu's Shahrukh Khan pulled off impressive performances for his team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy. He is known for his big-hitting as well as finishing games as well. IPL teams need firepower in the lower order so Shahrukh can get good money in the auction.



Avesh Khan

Avesh Khan played for Delhi Capitals last season and did wonders for the team. However, the pacer was released by the franchise and he is all set to go under the hammer during the auction.



He was also selected in Team India for the last few series, though the bowler is yet to make his debut for the national team. Known for his pace, accuracy and his yorker, Avesh will be an absolute asset for any team in the IPL.



Rahul Tripathi

Attacking batter Rahul Tripathi is also a seasoned IPL campaigner. He batted at different positions for KKR in the last few seasons. Apart from his batting, Tripathi is also a gun fielder and is sure to invite a bidding war among many IPL franchises at the mega auction.



Yash Dhull

The India U-19 captain led the team from the front in the title-winning campaign in the World Cup, scoring important runs after being hit by Covid-19. The Delhi lad, who has solid batting technique, also aspires to play for India and before that Dhull could turn out to be one of the most sought after players of the IPL auction.



Raj Bawa

Raj Bawa, who produced a heroic performance with both bat and ball in India's title-winning campaign in the U19 World Cup, is an all-rounder and probably best suited for the IPL format.



Bawa picked up a fifer in the U19 World Cup final against England and franchises, who need a young all-rounder, will definitely bid for him in the auction and the youngster can get a hefty deal.



--IANS



avn/bsk