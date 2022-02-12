IPL Mega Auction: Warner, Delhi franchise happy to be back together again

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Australian opener David Warner has expressed happiness on his return to the Delhi franchise where his journey in the Indian Premier League (IPL) started in 2009. Warner, one of the most destructive batsmen in world cricket, was picked by Delhi Capitals for a bargain price of INR 6.25 crore in the IPL Mega Auction in Bengaluru on Saturday.



Expressing his excitement at joining Delhi Capitals, Warner said, "I am coming back to where it all started. I am really excited. Can't wait to see you all very soon over in India. Looking forward to it."



Warner, who scored a half-century (51) on his debut for Delhi Daredevils against Chennai Super Kings at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg in 2009, became the first buy of the IPL 2022 mega auction for Delhi Capitals.



The seasoned campaigner led Sunrisers Hyderabad to their maiden IPL title in 2016. He is the fifth-highest run-getter in IPL history, having scored 5,449 runs in 150 matches at an average of 41.59. The southpaw has four tons and 50 half-centuries to his name.



But more than Warner, Delhi Capitals were excited to get him at such a low price.



"Absolutely excited to buy David Warner. I cannot believe that we got such a legend at Rs 6.25 crore," Delhi Capitals' co-owner Parth Jindal said.



"With Warner and Prithvi Shaw opening the batting, it will be an explosive start to every single Delhi Capitals innings. It was really strange because we thought the price will go up. There was a lot of tactical stuff going on by the other teams," he said.



"David Warner, the guy who won Australia the T20 World Cup is back in Delhi. We welcome Davey, and all his Insta stories and his shenanigans to the Capitals. We cannot wait to have him at the Capitals," Parth Jindal was quoted as saying in a release.



Warner's T20 World Cup teammate Mitchell Marsh too was happy on being selected by Delhi Capitals.



"Good day, guys. I am absolutely stoked to be a part of the Delhi Capitals team. What an amazing franchise so to be a part of. Looking forward to get over to India in a few months' time and representing our fan base. See you guys there, soon!" Marsh was quoted as saying by Delhi Capitals in a release on Saturday.



Marsh, who was acquired by the Capitals for INR 6.50 crore, was a prominent member of Australia's T20 World Cup 2021 title-winning squad. He scored 185 runs in six games at an average of 61.67 and was named Man of the Match in the T20 World Cup final for scoring 77 runs in 50 balls.



The big-hitting all-rounder also had a solid Big Bash League season earlier this year having played a vital role in Perth Scorchers' title win. He scored 347 runs in 8 games at an average of 57.83, including his maiden T20 ton.



--IANS



bsk/akm