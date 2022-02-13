IPL Mega Auction: Punjab Kings satisfied with their gains on Day 1

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Punjab Kings management on Saturday expressed satisfaction with the "interesting picks" they made on the opening day of the IPL mega auction on Saturday. Punjab Kings head coach Anil Kumble said they were looking forward to on Sunday they will complete their squad.



Both Kumble and Punjab Kings CEO Satish Memon said they had gone into the auction with a plan as they are planning to build a new team.



"We had a clear vision of who we wanted to bring into our team at the auction. We were looking to build a strong core team around our retained players and we're looking at players that would add balance to our squad," Kumble said in a statement on Saturday.



"We got some interesting picks and are looking forward to tomorrow when our squad will be complete," he added.



Menon said they were looking to forge new partnerships and build a strong group of players to serve as a stable foundation for years to come.



"We went into the auction with a clear strategy in mind. We were looking to forge new partnerships and build a strong group of players that would serve as a stable foundation for years to come. We got some great players today and our team is starting to come together and we are sure to get some exceptional players tomorrow as well."



On Saturday, Punjab Kings picked opener Shikhar Dhawan, South African pacer Kagiso Rabada, England's Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma and Ishan Porel.



Earlier, they had retained opener Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh.



