IPL Mega Auction: Mumbai owner Ambani says venues for IPL 2022 may be confirmed in a week or two

Bengaluru, Feb 13 (IANS) Mumbai Indians (MI) owner Akash Ambani feels that the venues for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season may come out in a week or two. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) had hosted the 2020 and second half of 2021 editions of the IPL.



But with numbers in Covid-19 third wave in India receding, there is a possibility of the tournament being held between Mumbai and Pune entirely to reduce travel time and maintain a bio-bubble environment.



Ambani, in a virtual press conference, felt that if the IPL was to be in Mumbai, it may not count as an advantage for them. "Not sure about the advantage for Mumbai Indians as we haven't played in Mumbai for the last two years. So, I can't answer that question now. Of course, we will be happy to play in Mumbai; it's our home city and we know the conditions well. But with IPL, it was said they will confirm the venue in about a week or two. So, we look forward to hearing from them."



Saba Karima, the Head of Talent Search for Delhi Capitals, stated that his team is balanced well to perform irrespective of venues.



"Well, since it was the mega auction, it was important that we have multiple venues in mind. Whatever players we wanted to buy, we have had them in our thoughts. We needed players who can do well, are skillful to play in different venues and perform well for Delhi Capitals. Even if the IPL this season takes place in Maharashtra or Mumbai, we feel that we are pretty well-balanced to do well on those kinds of tracks also."



Raghu Iyer of Lucknow Super Giants had a different take on the strategy of the new franchise. "I think that was the kind of thing for our team as well. I think for most of the teams, people have planned not only for one season but for three seasons going ahead. I don't think the venue was much a part of the strategy. It was primarily looking at a three-year period."



Iyer laughed off the fact that Lucknow had a perfect auction in its first foray into the auction arena. "I don't think it was a perfect auction. Whether it was a perfect auction or not, we will know once the team starts playing and whether we win the title or not. As far as the mathematics is concerned, I think I have to give it to Mr (Sanjiv) Goenka because he planned right to the T."



