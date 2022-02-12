IPL Mega Auction: Hooda and Krunal would be a good pair, Sehwag takes a cheeky dig

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag took a cheeky dig at the reunion of Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya at Lucknow Super Giants for the 2022 IPL season.



Krunal will join Deepak Hooda in Lucknow after being sold for a whopping INR 8 crore on Saturday.



Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants bought Hooda for INR 5.75 crore.



"Hooda and Krunal would be a good pair. Divided by Baroda, United by Lucknow," Sehwag tweeted.



Hooda had left Baroda's domestic team and joined Rajasthan for the upcoming season. He had a tumultuous last season at Baroda and was suspended after he left the team's bio-bubble ahead of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament following a spat with team captain Krunal Pandya.



While Krunal and Deepak might be playing for the same team again now, it is to be noted that both cricketers do not get along well with each other.



Their alleged rivalry dates back to January 2021 when the Rohtak cricketer had accused the Mumbai all-rounder of abusing him, as a result of which he had withdrawn his name from last year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.



Pandya was the captain of Baroda and Deepak was named his deputy that season.



