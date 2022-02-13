IPL Mega Auction: Franchises indulge in quick buys ahead of completion of the auction

Bengaluru, Feb 13 (IANS) With the Day 2 of the 2022 IPL auction nearing an end, all ten franchises indulged in quick buys to fill their remaining slots, featuring mainly domestic players. Australia's pace all-rounder Sean Abbott attracted bids from Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad before Punjab Kings joined the race. Eventually, Hyderabad snapped him for INR 2.4 crore.



West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph, who was impressive in ODIs against India, attracted interest from Mumbai, Delhi, Punjab and Gujarat. In the end, Gujarat snapped him for INR 2.4 crore. Mumbai continued their buying spree by picking Australia pacer Riley Meredith for INR 1 crore. Delhi's Ayush Badoni was taken by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 20L.



Local Bangalore boy Aneeshwar Gautam, a member of India's U19 squad winning the U19 World Cup this year, was picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 20L. Kolkata Knight Riders picked Tamil Nadu all-rounder Baba Indrajith for INR 20L and Sri Lanka all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne for INR 50L. Karnataka batter R Samarth was picked by Hyderabad for INR 20L. Rajasthan's Abhijeet Tomar was bought by Kolkata for INR 40L so as Services' Pratham Singh for INR 20L.



Delhi speedster Pradeep Sangwan was taken by Gujarat Giants for INR 20L while Punjab Kings acquired Bengal's Writtick Chatterjee for INR 20L. Delhi's Shashank Singh was taken by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 20 L while West Indies' batter Kyle Mayers was picked by Lucknow for INR 50L.



Karan Sharma went to Lucknow for INR 20L while Baltej Dhanda went to Punjab for INR 20L. Saurabh Dubey was picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 20L while Mohd. Arshad Khan went to Mumbai Indians for INR 20L.



Ansh Patel went to Punjab for INR 20L while Ashok Sharma was picked by Kolkata for INR 55L. Anunay Singh was the last player in the round to be picked by Rajasthan for INR 20L. After the completion of the 15-minute break, all ten teams will have a chance to submit five to seven players for the second round of the accelerated auction.



Unsold players were Martin Guptill, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Roston Chase, Ben Cutting, Pawan Negi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Kane Richardson, Rahul Buddhi, Laurie Evans, Benny Howell, Saurabh Kumar, Shams Mulani, Dhruv Patel, Atit Sheth, David Wiese, Kennar Lewis, BR Sharath, Sushant Mishra, David Willey, Blessing Muzarabani, Kaushal Tambe, Mukesh Kumar Singh, Ninad Rathva, Ashutosh Sharma among others.



--IANS



nr/bsk