IPL Mega Auction: Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapses on stage, early lunch taken

Bengaluru, Feb 12 (IANS) Indian Premier League (IPL) auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed mid-way through the 2022 IPL mega auction and the early lunch was taken, here on Saturday.



The franchise owners and support staff called for medical attention after the auctioneer collapsed in the auction room.



"Hoping Hugh Edmeades is fine. Lunch break taken at the Auction," said RCB in a tweet.



Later, IPL organisers also gave an update on Edmeades' health.



"Our auctioneer is stable. The medical guys are attending to him. He should be back for the IPL auction in the next set. Regarding the update on Hugh Edmeades, we will continue to give updates regarding his health and well-being," one of the organisers said.



--IANS



avn/akm