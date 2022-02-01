IPL 2022 Player Auction list announced

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Player Auction list is out with a total of 590 cricketers set to go under the hammer during the two-day mega auction, which will take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.



This will be the 15th season of the IPL and some of the biggest stars of world cricket will be coming together to light up the prestigious tournament.



Amongst 590 players who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and seven belong to Associate Nations.



A fierce battle to acquire the services of some of the finest Indian cricketing talent is on the cards when the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Ishan Kishan, Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav go under the hammer.



"The 10 IPL franchisees -- Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Team Ahmedabad -- will also be bidding to have some of the biggest cricketing names such as Faf du Plessis, David Warner, Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Shakib Al Hasan, Wanindu Hasaranga among others in their squad.



"Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price and as many as 48 players have chosen to place themselves in this bracket," the BCCI said in a statement.



There are 20 players in the auction list with a reserve price of Rs 1.5 crore while 34 players are in the list of cricketers with a reserve price of Rs one crore.



--IANS



cs/akm