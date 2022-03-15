IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians begin preparation; Kishan, Rohit, Bumrah join squad

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Five time champions Mumbai Indians on Tuesday started their preparation for the upcoming IPL 2022 season.



The Rohit Sharma-led side will open their campaign against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium on March 27. Before that, the 12-day strength and conditioning pre-season camp is being held at their in-house training facility at Reliance Jio Stadium in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.



"Mumbai Indians will also play a couple of inter-squad practice matches towards the second week of the camp," the franchise said in a media release.



The first day training session was preceded with player assessment analysis by the coaching staff lead by director of cricket Zaheer Khan and coach Mahela Jayawardene.



In the upcoming days, Mumbai Indians coaching staff will look at upskilling their young domestic and international recruits through individual sessions, game situations, mental aspects and physical fitness. Joining Zaheer and Mahela on this task will be Shane Bond, Robin Singh, Kiran More, Rahul Sanghvi, Vinay Kumar, TA Sekar, Paul Chapman and data analyst CKM Dhananjai.



Earlier, captain Rohit Sharma accompanied by speedster Jasprit Bumrah moved from bubble to bubble to join the squad late on Monday night, while Ishan Kishan flew from Bengaluru separately after securing a full-fitness certificate from NCA.



