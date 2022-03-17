IMF not asking for removal of central bank Guv: SL

Colombo, March 17 (IANS) The Sri Lankan President's Media Division on Thursday denied reports that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation had asked the President to remove Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal from his post.



Addressing the nation on Wednesday evening, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that he has decided to work with the IMF to overcome Sri Lanka's economic woes, reports Xinhua news agency.



Following the speech, local media reported that one of the IMF conditions to work with Sri Lanka was the removal of the central bank governor, who had repeatedly said that the government would not go to the global lender.



The President's Media Division in response denied these reports and insisted that the IMF delegation had not asked for his removal.



The President and the government have full confidence in the central bank governor and there is no reason whatsoever to seek his resignation, the Media Division said.



--IANS

ksk/

